Kenya for focusing on athletics than football, Asamoah Gyan says

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Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan blame Kenya for neglecting football over athletics. [Courtesy]

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has blamed Kenya's emphasis on athletics for the country's slow progress in football, saying the lack of strong grassroots structures has left Kenyan football without the basics needed to compete with Africa's top nations.

Speaking during the finals of the Captain Irene Ndanu Super Cup and Soccer Summit at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, Gyan said Kenya possesses immense football talent but has failed to build a solid foundation to develop young players into professionals.

"Kenyan football is doing alright. Statistically, I always compare it with Ghana. Ghana is ahead of Kenya when it comes to football because I think Kenya lacks the basics. There are a lot of talented players here, but it looks like Kenya has focused more on athletics than football," said Gyan.

The former Ghana captain insisted that grassroots football is the backbone of every successful football nation, arguing that young players must first master the fundamentals before progressing to elite competition.

"For me, when it comes to football, it is all about the basics. It is the foundation of the game," he said. "Grassroots is where you learn the basics. You teach the kids how to have that strong background from where they want to start. When you have a strong background, getting to the professional level becomes much easier."

Gyan, who began his own career playing street football in Ghana before earning a move to Europe, said Kenya risks losing many gifted players because of inadequate support systems.

"People here can play football very well, but when they don't get support, they give up. That is why projects like this are important because they provide these kids with the basics and a strong background to reach the professional level," he said.

The four-time FIFA World Cup participant said not every youngster would become a professional footballer, but investing in grassroots development would help identify and nurture the few capable of competing at the highest level.

He also called for stronger pathways linking grassroots competitions with academies and professional clubs to ensure talented players are not lost after local tournaments.

Gyan's remarks come at a time when Kenya's national teams are striving to improve their competitiveness.

Harambee Stars, under South African coach Benni McCarthy, have shown signs of progress with improved performances in recent international fixtures as they continue preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Harambee Starlets, meanwhile, secured qualification for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating The Gambia 4-1 on aggregate, ending the country's long wait for a return to the continental tournament.

However, they endured a difficult start to the finals, suffering a 4-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in their opening Group A match.

Despite encouraging youngsters to pursue football, Gyan emphasized that education should remain a priority.

"Education is key. Let everybody take it seriously. Whatever it is that you choose to do, do it to perfection," he said.