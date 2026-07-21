Team Kenya eyes Commonwealth glory

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National Olympic Committee- Kenya Board 1st Deputy President Barnaba Korir hands flag to Team Kenya for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 20, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With just days remaining before the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Team Kenya is entering the final phase of preparations with a strong squad determined to showcase the country’s sporting excellence on the global stage.

From athletics and boxing to hockey, basketball and para-sport, Kenyan athletes are carrying the hopes of millions as they prepare to compete against the best teams from across the Commonwealth. The team features experienced champions, rising stars and athletes making inspiring comebacks after setbacks.

The boxing team will be among the first Kenyan squads seeking success in Glasgow, with four boxers ready to step into the ring. The men’s category will be represented by Boniface Mugunde and Robert Okaka, while Amina Martha and RoseMarion will fly the flag in the women’s competition.

Kenya’s hockey teams have also received a major boost after five Masters Hockey teams were officially flagged off ahead of the 2026 World Masters Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands. Competing across different age categories, the teams represent the enduring strength of Kenyan hockey and the belief that passion and excellence remain timeless.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by National Olympic Committee of Kenya Executive Committee members Nashon Randiek, Elynah Shiveka, Doreen Okiri and Major Suleiman Sumba, who wished the teams success as they prepare to compete on the international stage.

Athletics remains Kenya’s strongest medal hunting ground, with a talented group of runners ready to defend the country’s reputation as a global powerhouse.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Simon Koech and Leonard Bett will carry Kenya’s hopes. Koech returns to the Commonwealth stage as a Diamond League champion, while Bett’s journey represents resilience and determination. After spending two years away from competition due to injury, Bett has fought his way back to fitness and is determined to make his return count.

Beyond athletics, Bett has used his recovery period to prepare for life beyond sport, studying website development and encouraging athletes to invest in personal growth even during challenging seasons.

In the women’s 800m, Janet Amimo secured her place in Team Kenya after recording a personal best of 2:01.13 to finish third at the Kenyan Championships. Her performance earned her a ticket to Glasgow and confirmed her position among Kenya’s emerging middle-distance stars.

Naomi Korir, a former African Championships silver medallist and national champion, will take on a new challenge in Glasgow as she competes in the mile. Known for her tactical strength and speed, Naomi enters the Games with a strong personal best of 4:08.57 in the 1500m. Team Kenya for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow ready to roar after flag handover on July 20, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Diana Wanza has built an impressive season, winning double gold at the All Africa University Games, triumphing at the Azkoitia Azpeitia Half Marathon in Spain, winning the Kip Keino Classic 5,000m and securing her Commonwealth Games place at the national trials. As the 2026 African 10,000m champion, she heads to Glasgow confident and ready.

Rebecca Mwangi, the reigning Kenyan 5,000m champion, will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a season of consistent improvement. Her silver medal performance in the 10,000m at the African Senior Championships in Douala highlighted her growing stature on the international stage.

Faith Cherotich, the 3000m World Champion, will also be chasing her first Commonwealth Games gold medal. The young star has already established herself among the world’s best and will be among Kenya’s leading medal prospects.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Kipkorir Rotich will seek to continue his rapid rise. The two-time national champion has broken the 49-second barrier with a personal best of 48.99 seconds and enters Glasgow as one of Kenya’s strongest hopes in the event.

Long-distance runner Ishmael Kipkurui will represent Kenya in the 10,000m. A former World Athletics Cross Country U20 champion, Kipkurui has emerged as one of the country’s brightest young distance runners, boasting a personal best of 26:47.72.

Race walker Stephen Ndangiri is another rising star to watch. At only 20 years old, Ndangiri has already won silver at the African Athletics Championships and earned selection for Glasgow. His impressive records include 1:20:01 in the 20km race walk and a Kenyan national record of 2:49:27 in the 35km race walk.

Team Kenya’s para-athlete James Onyinkwa Mangerere will also compete in the shot put, focusing on power, precision, flexibility and consistency as he prepares for the Games.

The women’s 3x3 basketball team returns to the Commonwealth stage after making history in Birmingham 2022 by reaching the quarter-finals and finishing sixth overall. With more experience and confidence, the team hopes to go further in Glasgow.