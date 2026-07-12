Why Kenya is preparing differently for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Audio By Vocalize

One of the Official Medals of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is pictured during their unveiling at the Glasgow School Of Art in Glasgow on April 29, 2026. [AFP]

With less than two weeks before the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, Kenya stands at an important moment in its sporting journey.

The Games represent more than another opportunity to compete for medals. They offer a chance to demonstrate how strategic planning, sustained investment in athletes and strong partnerships can position our country for long-term success on the international stage.

The competition continues to evolve, and Glasgow 2026 reflects that transformation. Scheduled for July 23-August 2, the Games will feature 10 disciplines, including para disciplines, bringing together approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories to compete for 215 gold medals over 11 days.

Team Kenya will compete in athletics, 3x3 basketball, boxing, bowling, cycling, judo, swimming, weightlifting and para disciplines.

Together, these disciplines showcase the growing depth, diversity and competitiveness of Kenyan sport.

The leaner squad fundamentally changes the competitive landscape. Every qualification slot carries greater value, every team selection is more competitive and every performance matters even more. Success will depend not on reputation or history alone, but on meticulous preparation, disciplined execution and resilience under pressure.

This new reality is reflected in Team Kenya’s strategy for Glasgow. Kenya will send a delegation of 93 athletes competing across 12 sports, significantly smaller than the 123 athletes—63 men and 60 women—who represented the country in 17 sports at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Yet our ambition has grown, not diminished.

In Birmingham, Kenya returned home with an impressive haul of 22 medals—six gold, five silver and 11 bronze. For Glasgow 2026, we have set ourselves an even more ambitious target of 27 medals: eight gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze.

Our confidence is not based on optimism alone. It is grounded in the quality of our athletes, the strength of our preparation and the high-performance systems we have deliberately built. Our goal is to demonstrate that excellence is measured not by the size of a delegation, but by the quality of its preparation, the discipline of its execution, and the determination of the athletes who proudly wear the Kenyan colours.

That is precisely why the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has approached Glasgow 2026 differently. Working closely with our member federations and technical teams, preparations started earlier than in previous Commonwealth Games cycles. Domestic competitions were carefully aligned to allow athletes sufficient time to build fitness, sharpen technical skills, and peak when it matters most.

Modern elite sport is no longer about preparing a few weeks before a major championship. It demands long-term planning, scientific support, quality competition, proper recovery, and an integrated high-performance system. That is the path we have deliberately chosen because it gives our athletes the best opportunity to succeed.

Kenya’s sporting identity has long been defined by excellence in middle- and long-distance running. Our athletes have inspired generations by consistently raising the Kenyan flag on podiums around the world, and we remain immensely proud of that legacy.

However, the future of Kenyan sport must extend beyond our traditional strengths. Alongside athletics, we are strengthening investment in boxing, weightlifting, judo, swimming, cycling, bowling and emerging team sports such as 3x3 basketball.

At the same time, we continue expanding support for our para athletes, ensuring they receive the same opportunities, resources and recognition as every other member of Team Kenya.

Our objective is straightforward: to build a national team capable of competing successfully across multiple disciplines.

Glasgow 2026 will mark a historic milestone as Kenya sends its largest-ever para contingent to the Commonwealth Games. This milestone represents far more than numbers. It reflects a deliberate commitment to investing in athletes with disabilities and ensuring they enjoy equal opportunities to compete, develop and excel on the international stage.

I firmly believe that the success of NOC-K should be measured not only by the medals it wins but also by its commitment to creating pathways for every talented athlete to realise their potential.

To every member of Team Kenya, my message is simple: trust your preparation, compete with integrity, respect your opponents, and wear the Kenyan colours with pride.