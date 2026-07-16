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Team Kenya steps up Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games preparations

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 16, 2026
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 National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Shadrack Maluki. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Commonwealth Games Association of Kenya (CGA) has intensified preparations for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

This is after its Board held a strategic meeting at Kasarani Stadium to review Team Kenya's readiness and map out plans aimed at delivering a strong performance on the international stage.

The meeting, led by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Shadrack Maluki, brought together sports administrators to deliberate on athlete welfare, training programmes, logistical arrangements and performance targets as preparations for the Games gather momentum.

At the heart of the discussions was the commitment to provide Kenyan athletes with the support and resources needed to compete successfully against the Commonwealth's best.

"The welfare, preparation and performance of Team Kenya athletes remain our top priority. We are determined to create the best possible environment for them to excel as we intensify our preparations for Glasgow 2026," the association said.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together athletes from across the Commonwealth to compete in a wide range of sporting disciplines.

Kenya has traditionally been one of Africa's strongest performers at the Games, particularly in athletics, where the country has consistently produced world-class middle and long-distance runners.

Sports officials are optimistic that Team Kenya can build on previous successes through early planning and adequate athlete support.

Among the athletes attracting attention is Naomi Korir, one of Kenya's leading middle-distance runners, who is preparing for a new challenge after establishing herself in the 800 metres.

Korir, a former African Championships silver medallist and national champion, is expected to compete in the mile race in Glasgow, relying on her speed, tactical awareness and experience against some of the world's top competitors.

Her personal best of 4:08.57 over 1,500 metres is seen as a strong indicator of her readiness for the event.

Another athlete expected to strengthen Kenya's medal hopes is Rebecca, whose steady rise has made her one of the country's promising long-distance runners.

After winning silver in the 10,000 metres at the African Senior Championships in Douala and claiming the national 5,000-metre title, she is expected to compete in either the 5,000 or 10,000 metres in Glasgow.

The board also highlighted the progress made by Kenya's women's 3x3 basketball team, which created history during its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham in 2022. The team reached the quarter-finals and finished sixth overall, announcing Kenya's arrival on the international stage in the fast-growing format of the game.

Returning for a second consecutive Commonwealth Games, the squad will head to Glasgow with greater experience and confidence as they seek to surpass their previous achievement.

The meeting also recognised the growing expectations surrounding world champion Faith Cherotich, who will be targeting her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Having established herself among the world's leading steeplechase athletes, Cherotich is expected to spearhead Kenya's athletics campaign in Glasgow.

Sports officials expressed confidence that with proper planning, athlete welfare and technical support, Team Kenya will be well positioned to challenge for medals across multiple disciplines.

The strategic meeting marked another milestone in Kenya's preparations, underlining the country's determination to maintain its reputation as one of the Commonwealth's leading sporting nations when the Glasgow 2026 Games begin.

 

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Related Topics

Glasgow 2026 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games. NOCK President Shadrack Maluki
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