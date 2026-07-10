Messi World Cup magic masks familiar penalty frailty

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Egypt's goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir saves Lionel Messi's penalty. [AFP]

Lionel Messi once retired from international football after blasting a penalty into the American sky to lose a Copa America final 10 years ago.

A decade on, Messi's problems from the spot persist on US soil, but his magic is more than masking that flaw as he continues to lead the Argentina quest for World Cup glory at the age of 39.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's latest penalty miss left the world champions staring at a shock exit to Egypt in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Either side of seeing his spot-kick saved by Mostafa Shobeir, goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko put Egypt into a 2-0 lead with just 11 minutes remaining.

It was already the second time Messi had failed to net a penalty at this tournament, he fired wide against Austria in the group stages, becoming the only player to miss more than one in any World Cup.

Adding to misses against Iceland in 2018 and Poland four years ago, Messi's failure to score four World Cup penalties is another record, but an unwanted one.

His overall career conversion rate of 116 goals from 150 attempts (77 percent) from the spot is bang on the global average.

What stands out is such a frailty for a player who is anything but average.

When he missed in a shootout against Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario in 2016, a devastated Messi broke down in tears and promptly announced a shock retirement from international football.

At the time he had yet to win a major tournament with Argentina and, despite his brilliance for Barcelona, back home he had been unable to follow in the footsteps of Diego Maradona by winning the World Cup.

Within a few months he reversed that retirement. A decade on, those doubts are long forgotten with Messi the figurehead for two Copa America triumphs and Argentina's long-awaited third World Cup four years ago in Qatar.

In Atlanta, there were more tears, happy ones this time, with Messi overcome with emotion at a remarkable turnaround.

His cross for Cristian Romero to head in started a remarkable fightback as the champions dragged themselves off the canvas to remain in contention.

Messi drilled in the equaliser himself, scoring for an eighth consecutive World Cup game and taking his tally to eight goals in five games at this tournament.

Enzo Fernandez added the final blow as Lionel Scaloni's men remain in the running to defend the title.

"To the guys on the bench, the ones watching him in disbelief; I want them to take him as an example. It is truly something wonderful," said Scaloni.

"Look at his attitude! After the penalty he could have given up, 'we're done, it's 2-0', but instead, he asked for the ball again and went for more.

"It gives me goosebumps, honestly, and it's not just him; I don't want to focus solely on him because his teammates supported him incredibly well. That is part of what defines this group."

Argentina's flaws have been exposed in the knockout stages by far from stellar opposition in Cape Verde and Egypt.

Scaloni's side have been cut open on the counter-attack, and an ageing squad already looks short on energy.

Tougher tests await with Switzerland in the last eight, followed by a potential semi-final showdown against England.

But Messi's refusal to allow Argentina to exit the World Cup stage means there remains hope of adding a fourth star to the famous blue and white shirt.