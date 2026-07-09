Mbappe v Hakimi: Friends off the pitch, rivals in the quarters

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France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe and Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi. [AFP]

Some quarter-finals are simply the next fixture on the calendar. This is not one of them. When France and Morocco walk out at a sold-out Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026, (11pm EAT), they will be carrying the weight of a story that never quite finished.

Three and a half years ago in Qatar, Morocco arrived at the doorstep of history. They had knocked out Belgium, dismissed Spain, outlasted Portugal, and carried the hopes of a continent and much of the Arab world into a World Cup semi-final no African nation had ever reached. There they met France, and there the dream found its ceiling. A 2-0 defeat, elegant and merciless, sent the holders marching on toward the final and left the Atlas Lions to walk a lap of honour that felt at once triumphant and unbearably premature. Tonight they get a rematch. And this time nobody is calling them a fairy tale. Both teams arrived at this stage true to their natures.

Morocco were imperious against Canada in the round of 16, a 3-0 victory in Houston built on Azzedine Ounahi's craft and sealed by Soufiane Rahimi in stoppage time, a performance so controlled it barely troubled the pulse.

France, by contrast, did what champions so often do. They won without convincing. Paraguay frustrated them for 70 sweltering minutes in Philadelphia until a video review awarded Desire Doue a penalty, and Kylian Mbappé does not miss penalties that carry his country. One goal, three points, and onward, though Didier Deschamps will have noted how thin his midfield looked without the injured Aurélien Tchouaméni. France begins, as they so often do, from a position of quiet inevitability. They have won eighteen of their last 21 World Cup knockout matches, a record that speaks less of luck than of temperament, a squad built to grow calmer as the stakes climb.

Deschamps does not chase games. He compresses them, smothers the life from them, and waits for the single moment of quality his forwards will always eventually provide. And that quality has a name. Mbappé arrives at this quarter-final level on seven goals with Norway talisman Erling Haaland, one behind leading scorer Lionel Messi (Argentina). He is not a problem a defence solves so much as a storm it hopes to survive. Around him, Deschamps can call on riches most nations only dream of, deep enough that the loss of Tchouaméni is an inconvenience rather than a crisis.

Battle of titans

Morocco's greatness is of a different character, patient and collective where France is individual and explosive. Under a coherent, drilled identity, they defend as a single organism and strike with sudden precision; the numbers are formidable. Unbeaten across a long and grinding run of matches. Miserly at the back. Serene under pressure. Their captain, Achraf Hakimi, is arguably one of the finest full-back on the planet at the moment, a man who patrols one touchline and then settles the match on the other. Ounahi glides through midfield with the swagger of 2022 World Cup fully restored. Rahimi haunts the penalty area. And behind all of it swells something no coach can manufacture, the roar of a diaspora that turns every neutral stadium into a home. Foxborough tonight will bleed green and red.

And on Thursday night, Morocco carries that continent very nearly alone. One by one the other African sides have fallen at this World Cup, and none more painfully than Egypt’s 3-2 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday. At this altitude, a two-goal lead is no cushion, and no match is won until the referee decides it is. Morocco, of all teams, cannot afford to forget it.

Understand, though, that the pressure does not fall evenly. For Morocco, this is a must-win in the truest sense, because this is a golden generation at its peak, and peaks are cruel and brief. The men who stunned the world in Qatar are a little older now. Windows like this one close quietly, without ceremony, and they rarely reopen. A first World Cup final for an African nation sits just two victories away, nearer than it has ever been, and standing squarely in the path is the very team that ended the last dream. Beat France, and the ghost of Qatar is finally laid to rest. Lose, and the questions return, the ceiling holds, and a remarkable group of footballers is left to wonder what more it could have done. France can lose tonight and rebuild around an Mbappé still in his twenties. Morocco may never pass this way again.