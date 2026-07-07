Pomp and colour as Rift Valley School Games kick-off in Narok

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Narok County students during the 2026 Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at William Ole Ntimama Stadium. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The sound of drums, colourful traditional dances and the cheers of thousands of young sportsmen and women echoed across William Ole Ntimama Stadium on Tuesday as Narok County rolled out the red carpet for more than 3,000 student athletes during the spectacular opening of the 2026 Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSSA) Term Two Games.

The vibrant ceremony, headlined by captivating performances from Narok Boys High School and Ole Tipis Girls High School, officially signalled the start of a week-long sporting festival that has brought together champions from the 14 Rift Valley counties to battle for regional honours and coveted slots at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Championships.

Launching the games, Narok Deputy Governor Tamalinye Koech assured visiting teams that the county had made elaborate preparations to guarantee a safe, comfortable and memorable championship. "Be assured of a pleasant stay and a sporty interaction in Narok.

The County of Narok warmly welcomes you and is fully prepared to host these games," Koech said, adding that all competition venues, accommodation centres and security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the championships run smoothly.

Koech also promised participating teams a memorable experience beyond the sporting arenas, saying the County Government would facilitate visits to the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, where the annual wildebeest migration is currently underway.

"As you compete, you will also have an opportunity to experience the Eighth Wonder of the World. The county government will facilitate your visit to the Maasai Mara so that you can enjoy this unique natural spectacle," he said.

Baringo County students during the 2026 Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County. [George Sayagie, Standard]

RVSSSA Chairman and Narok County Director of Education Kosgei Kipkenda described the championships as the country's largest regional secondary school sporting event, bringing together more than 3,000 participants from the Rift Valley's 14 counties.

"Feel welcomed to the gateway to the Eighth Wonder of the World, the Maasai Mara, and congratulations to all the teams for qualifying for these championships," Kipkenda said.

He announced that the Ministry of Education has expanded the games programme by introducing new disciplines on a trial basis this year, including chess, Scrabble, cricket and lacrosse. "Schools are encouraged to embrace these new sporting disciplines to widen opportunities for talent identification and development among learners," he said. Nandi County students during the 2026 Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The host county has also established dedicated sports villages to accommodate participants. Boys are being hosted at Narok High School, Masikonde High School and Ilmashariani Junior Secondary School, while girls are accommodated at Maasai Girls High School, St. Mary's Girls and Ole Tipis Girls Secondary School. The host principal, Cecilia Teeka of Maasai Girls High School, said extensive preparations had been made to ensure the comfort and safety of all participants throughout the championships.

"We have put in place proper accommodation for all participants and we are working closely with the County Security Committee to ensure the safety and well-being of all our learners during the games," said Teeka.

The regional championships have also injected fresh business into Narok Town, with hotels reporting increased bookings from teachers, referees and officials.

Elgeyo Marakwet County students during the 2026 Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Hawkers, food vendors and small-scale traders have flocked to the sporting venues, hoping to cash in on the thousands of visitors attending the week-long tournament. Immediately after the colourful opening ceremony, attention shifted to the field of play as the first football match kicked off at William Ole Ntimama Stadium, with Tenwek Boys High School of Bomet taking on Kabarnet Boys High School of Baringo.

The match remained goalless by the time of going to press, ushering in what promises to be an action-packed week of competition across Narok's four sporting venues of Narok high and Maasai girls high schools, Maasai Mara university and Narok teachers diploma college.

At the start day after the teams assembled for the March past, school dance and band kicked off at Narok high school and preliminary matches started different venues.