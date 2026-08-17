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Pastors' qualifications row deepens as State pushes clergy training reforms

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 17, 2026
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TVET PS Dr Esther Muoria at Meru National Polytechnic on August 4, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

A confrontation is brewing between the government and sections of the  Christian community over plans to regularise theological training and introduce standards for pastors and other clergy.

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has rejected reforms, warning that State regulation of Bible schools could undermine freedom of worship and interfere with the Church’s mandate to train its ministers.

CCAK chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda said the government should focus on challenges in the education sector, including reforms to the Competency-Based Education system and strengthening universities.

“The recent attempt by the government to sponsor and propagate the regulation of Bible schools through some MPs and a section of clergy targeting making money from the clergy is ill-advised,” Ndeda said.

He maintained that theological teaching should remain the responsibility of the Church, arguing that Bible schools are established by denominations to prepare pastors for ministry rather than provide academic qualifications.

“The ministry of education should concentrate on improving CBE curriculum and strengthening university education, which is currently at the brink of collapse, and leave theological teachings to the church,” he said.

The resistance comes as the State advances a reform agenda intended to improve quality assurance and bring order to theological education nationwide.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee in April, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Principal Secretary Dr Esther Muoria said existing laws already provide a framework for regulating institutions offering theological training.

She cited the TVET Act and Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act as the legal basis for accreditation, recognition and registration of training institutions.

Muoria also revealed that the government was considering establishing a professional body to guide the training and conduct of religious leaders.

“We want to make our pastors and bishops as professional as possible,” she said, adding that the proposed body would bring together representatives of different faiths to develop operating standards.

Government officials argue that regulation would protect the public, improve theological training and ensure institutions issuing qualifications meet minimum standards.

The reforms also fit into the government’s wider push to recognise skills and qualifications acquired outside conventional education. Muoria has promoted Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), which assesses and certifies competencies gained through informal or non-formal training.

The system could benefit clergy who have accumulated years of ministry experience through Bible schools, mentorship, denominational programmes and practical ministry but lack conventional certificates.

However, CCAK fears RPL could become a route for State control of Church affairs.

“We urge the government to refrain from introducing the Rev. Mutava Musyimi report through the back door and empower the church to self-regulate as we had earlier on proposed,” Ndeda said.

“The freedom of worship must be respected and safeguarded,” he said, urging clergy to ignore people spreading fear that their papers would not be recognised unless they enrolled for certain courses.

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Related Topics

Christian Community Regularise Theological Training Standardize Pastors Training Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act
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