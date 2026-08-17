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Shame as Gladys Wanga and Kaluma unleash violence against freedom

By Standard Team | Aug. 17, 2026
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Youths engage at Nyandiwa shopping center in Homabay County after goons stoned Linda Mwanachi convoy ahead of their rallies in Homabay town.[Sammy Omingo]

The war alarm bells had been loud and in full glare of cameras, and so is the police inaction on leaders who openly advocated for violence against the Linda Mwananchi brigade ahead of the rally in Homa Bay, in a blatant abuse of the law, rationality and tolerance.For a region that has evolved into one of the cradles of democracy, trailblasers like the late Phoebe Asiyo and the father of democracy, the late Raila Odinga, are probably frowning in disappointment in their graves at the embarrassing scenes orchestrated by politicians they nurtured as champions of democracy but have morphed into political intolerants.

Here, armed goons had been mobilised in their numbers, deployed in strategic locations, and directed not to allow the Linda Mwanainchi leaders to access the county and campaign.

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Related Topics

Homa Bay Linda Mwananchi Rally Goonism Violence
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