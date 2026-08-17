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Final term governors on the verge of political oblivion

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 17, 2026
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Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee to respond to audit queries, at Bunge Towers on July 6, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

As the 2027 General election draws ever closer, several governors currently serving their second and final terms are facing uncertainty over their political future.

While a number of them have been vocal about picking a side to support in the upcoming Presidential contest, others have chosen to sit on the fence, probably waiting for the right time to make their move.

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2027 General Election Political Realignment Governors Kenyan Politics
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