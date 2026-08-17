Final term governors on the verge of political oblivion

As the 2027 General election draws ever closer, several governors currently serving their second and final terms are facing uncertainty over their political future.
While a number of them have been vocal about picking a side to support in the upcoming Presidential contest, others have chosen to sit on the fence, probably waiting for the right time to make their move.
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