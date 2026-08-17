Savula: Strip Uhuru of retirement benefits over political activities

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Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula wants former President Uhuru Kenyatta to quit politics. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula wants former President Uhuru Kenyatta stripped of his retirement benefits.

Savula claimed that Uhuru was using proxies to derail the government agenda and said that the only way to stop him was for a motion to be tabled in Parliament to withdraw the benefits.

He challenged Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke to table the motion in Parliament.

"Honorable Waluke, Section 6 of the Retirement Benefits Act states that if a retired President participates in active politics six months after leaving office, the benefits should be removed. Take that motion to Parliament, you remove the benefits so that he quits politics," Savula said.

The Deputy Governor alleged that without the support of President Ruto, Uhuru would not have served for two terms.

Waluke said that the former president was getting retirement benefits courtesy of the office he held.

"If you continue engaging in politics, your pension will be withdrawn. If you have refused to come out of politics, how will you be entitled to pension?" Posed the MP.

He told Uhuru to quit politics and focus on other matters of national importance.

"Uhuru, you have retired. Take care of your empire, your father's empire and your siblings' property but stay away from politics." Waluke said, insisting that Ruto's scorecard in Western was far better than Uhuru's.

Section 6(1) of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act states that: "A retired President shall not hold office in any political party for more than six months after ceasing to hold office as President."

The leaders sentiments come even as the onslaught against the retired President continues after President William Ruto claimed on Thursday that he was sponsoring the Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi brigade.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka who is President Ruto’s Western Region Re-election Coordinator, said that the Western region does not want to be left behind in terms of development, and urged residents to rally behind Ruto’s re-election bid.

"Ruto beat them when they had the deep state with the late Raila Odinga when he was technically out of Government. Now he is in Government, can he be defeated?" Posed Dr Lusaka.

He cited the Rironi-Mau Summit road project and extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba as some development projects the region will enjoy courtesy of the Ruto administration.

Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana claimed that the sponsors of the Linda Mwananchi faction want to divide the Mulembe nation.

"If you see them sponsoring young people to come and mislead our community is because they have seen the development the President is doing in our region and they want to take it away," Ikana said.

Teso South Mp Mary Emase also rallied support for the President, saying that just like the late Presidents Kenyatta, Moi, Kibaki and retired President Uhuru finished their time in office, Ruto will do the same.

The leaders were speaking in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday during UDA delegates grassroots engagement.