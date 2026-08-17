Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The animal farm? Leaders decry selective fight against incitement

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna,Babu Owino and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi address their supporters at Nyandiwa Homabay County. [Sammy Omingo]

That the countdown to next year’s General Election is putting immense pressure on the competing political sides is not in doubt.

In the middle of it all, some leaders have found themselves making utterances that have evoked emotions, with growing calls for political tolerance and respect.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2027 General Election Political Intolerance Peter Kaluma Linda Mwananchi
.

Latest Stories

Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Reproductive Health
By Irene Githinji
12 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
National
By Brian Ngugi
12 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
National
By Mercy Kahenda
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
By Brian Ngugi 12 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
By Irene Githinji 12 mins ago
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
By Mercy Kahenda 12 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
By Kamau Muthoni 12 mins ago
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved