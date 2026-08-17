The animal farm? Leaders decry selective fight against incitement

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna,Babu Owino and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi address their supporters at Nyandiwa Homabay County. [Sammy Omingo]

That the countdown to next year’s General Election is putting immense pressure on the competing political sides is not in doubt.

In the middle of it all, some leaders have found themselves making utterances that have evoked emotions, with growing calls for political tolerance and respect.