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Yala and Maseno crowned football champs

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 23, 2026
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St Mary's Yala players celebrate with the Siaya County football title. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

St Mary’s School, Yala, and Maseno School were crowned Siaya and Kisumu County football champions, respectively, after winning their rescheduled finals played away from their home counties due to security concerns.

Yala lifted the Siaya County boys’ football title after beating Nyabondo 3-0 in a match played on Sunday at Maseno School grounds in Kisumu.

The final had initially been scheduled for Saturday at the KMTC grounds in Siaya, but was moved following crowd trouble witnessed during the games on Thursday.

Siaya County Secondary School Sports Association chairman Ngala Mbuor said the decision to move the finals was made to protect players, teachers and officials.

Yala made a bright start and took the lead through Edwin Nyakiwa, who scored in the first half to give his side a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Washington Ouma doubled the lead in the second half as Yala moved closer to the title.

Nyabondo’s hopes suffered a major blow with 20 minutes left when their goalkeeper was sent off after a dangerous high tackle on Nyakiwa inside the penalty area.

Devin “Anko” Charles calmly converted the penalty, sending the substitute goalkeeper the wrong way to seal a convincing 3-0 victory.

Mbuor, who also serves as the vice chairman of the Nyanza Region games, said security measures had already been put in place ahead of the regional championships set to be held at Homa Bay High School early next month.

In the girls’ football final, St Mary’s Lwak Girls defeated Sinaga Girls 3-0.

Yala also celebrated success in volleyball after winning the boys’ title. Chianda High School emerged as the new rugby Sevens champions, ending the reign of defending champions Yala, who were eliminated in the semi-finals.

Sidindi Mixed retained the girls’ rugby Sevens title for the second year in a row.

In basketball 3x3, East Africa champions Ng’iya Girls successfully defended their title after edging out Barchando in the girls’ final. Yala also retained the boys’ basketball 3x3 title after defeating Sawagongo.

Meanwhile, Maseno School were crowned the new Kisumu County football champions after beating defending champions Agai 1-0 in a rescheduled final played at Chavakali High School in Kakamega.

The Kisumu County games had initially been scheduled for Onjiko High School but were moved to Kakamega following fears of crowd trouble raised by games officials.

Maseno had booked their place in the final after eliminating Onjiko in the semi-finals, while Agai defeated Kisumu Boys to reach the title match.

However, Kisumu Boys have appealed against Agai, claiming the team used ineligible players. The matter will be determined later, although both Agai and Maseno have already qualified for the regional championships.

Elsewhere, the Homa Bay County games kicked off at Homa Bay School with several teams making strong starts. 

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Related Topics

Homa Bay County St Mary’s School Yala Maseno School Kisumu County Games
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