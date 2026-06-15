World Cup: We need to stop cheering for others and work towards Kenya's moment in 2030

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The 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe on June 14, 2026. [AFP]

Every four years, Kenyans throw themselves into the World Cup with a passion that is frankly embarrassing given one inconvenient truth: we are never actually there.

We paint our faces in Argentina's blue and white. We stay up until 3am wearing yellow for Brazil. We argue about tiki-taka in matatus. We mourn when England exits on penalties as if Nyayo Stadium is Wembley. The obsession is not the problem. The problem is what it reveals. We have all the love for football in the world. We have very little of it left for the Harambee Stars.

The 2030 World Cup changes the stakes. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with three symbolic matches held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to mark one hundred years of the game.

For the first time in history, a World Cup will touch three continents simultaneously. An African nation will host the planet's biggest sporting event. That African nation is not Kenya. But Kenya could be playing in it. The question is whether we have the seriousness to make that happen.

Kenya is currently ranked 113th in the world, a long way from their all-time high of 68th in 2008. We missed qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Our return to Afcon in 2027 will only come because we are co-hosts, not because we earned it. Read that sentence again. We are hosting Afcon because we bid for it. That is the gap we need to confront honestly rather than paper over with ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

The ingredients for a competitive national team exist. Players such as Job Ochieng at Real Sociedad, Collins Sichenje at FK Vojvodina, Richard Odada at UTA Arad, and Ryan Ogam at Wolfsberger AC provide a growing core of Europe-based professionals.

This is encouraging. But a handful of players scattered across European second and third-division teams does not build a World Cup squad. That requires a system, not just individuals.

Morocco did not become Africa's best team by accident. They became Africa's best team by design, through 20 years of unglamorous structural investment. They built youth academies. They developed a clear national playing philosophy. They created a domestic league worth playing in.

The reward was a 2022 semi-final that left the continent breathless, and now a home World Cup in 2030. That arc did not happen in one election cycle. It happened because Moroccan football decided that winning over 10 years mattered more than celebrating average results today. Kenya can choose the same path.

The government has 60 stadiums under construction and has set aside funds for 37 sports academies across the country. That is the right language. But a stadium without a structured youth league feeding into it is just a very expensive parking lot.

Kenya's youth academies, grassroots leagues, and regional competitions remain chronically underfunded. Coaching standards vary, scouting networks are inconsistent, and many promising players drift away into education or other careers. Talent does not disappear at the equator. Our marathon runners dominate the world not because running is easier than football but because we built structures, culture, and belief around it. We have never done the same for football.

In December 2025, Fifa lifted development funding restrictions on the Football Kenya Federation following demonstrated improvements in governance. That money is now available. The question is whether FKF will spend it on football development or on football politics.

The federation has wasted enough cycles fighting itself. Kenya should also be cautious about over-relying on diaspora recruitment as a shortcut. Naturalise eligible players abroad, yes, but simultaneously build the domestic pipeline that makes them unnecessary in ten years.

The World Cup teaches the same lesson every four years. The teams that go furthest are not always the most talented. They are the most organised, the most cohesive, the most purposeful. Kenya has the passion. We have demonstrated that year after year, from the terraces of Nyayo to the bars of Westlands at midnight. Now we need the patience and the plan to match it.

The 2030 World Cup will be played partly in Africa, on a continent that has waited a century to host the game it loves most. It would be a beautiful thing for Kenya to walk out onto one of those pitches not as a stadium worker or a television viewer, but as a team that earned its place through ten years of serious, unglamorous, but ultimately transformative work. We have four years to build that argument.

Stop cheering for other nations. Start building something worth cheering for.