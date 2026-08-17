Over 250 Khwisero homes to be linked to power grid

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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi interacts with officials during the launch of an electrification project targeting more than 250 households in Esitimba and Shiabalika villages, Khwisero Constituency, on Monday, August 17, 2026. [Courtesy]

More than 250 households in Esitimba and Shiabalika villages in Khwisero Constituency are set to be connected to the national electricity grid under a new rural electrification drive.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Monday, August 17, flagged off electrification materials for the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) project targeting the two villages.

The rollout follows the connection of 279 households in nearby Usukuti village, where residents are already using electricity for domestic needs and small businesses.

In Kakamega County, the government is targeting 40,000 new household connections in the current financial year, in a programme valued at Sh2.5 billion.

Khwisero Constituency alone has been allocated Sh350 million to connect about 6,000 households.

The event also featured political remarks, with Wandayi criticising opposition leaders for what he termed disrespect toward President William Ruto.

"Any nation that needs to develop must respect the president. Those seeking the same seat should be humble and respectful if they want to be elected," Wandayi said.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka urged political competitors to focus on policy issues rather than attacking the president.

"If the president is connecting this area to electricity, don't come and abuse him. Just come and sell your policies," Aseka noted.

Other leaders present, including Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and Nyando MP Jared Okello, expressed support for Ruto's re-election bid.

Khwisero's 6,000-household target is expected to be completed within the current financial year, alongside the wider 40,000-connection push across Kakamega County.