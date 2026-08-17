Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Over 250 Khwisero homes to be linked to power grid

By David Njaaga | Aug. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi interacts with officials during the launch of an electrification project targeting more than 250 households in Esitimba and Shiabalika villages, Khwisero Constituency, on Monday, August 17, 2026. [Courtesy]

More than 250 households in Esitimba and Shiabalika villages in Khwisero Constituency are set to be connected to the national electricity grid under a new rural electrification drive.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Monday, August 17,  flagged off electrification materials for the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) project targeting the two villages.

The rollout follows the connection of 279 households in nearby Usukuti village, where residents are already using electricity for domestic needs and small businesses.

In Kakamega County, the government is targeting 40,000 new household connections in the current financial year, in a programme valued at Sh2.5 billion.

Khwisero Constituency alone has been allocated Sh350 million to connect about 6,000 households.

The event also featured political remarks, with Wandayi criticising opposition leaders for what he termed disrespect toward President William Ruto.

"Any nation that needs to develop must respect the president. Those seeking the same seat should be humble and respectful if they want to be elected," Wandayi said.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka urged political competitors to focus on policy issues rather than attacking the president.

"If the president is connecting this area to electricity, don't come and abuse him. Just come and sell your policies," Aseka noted.

Other leaders present, including Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and Nyando MP Jared Okello, expressed support for Ruto's re-election bid.

Khwisero's 6,000-household target is expected to be completed within the current financial year, alongside the wider 40,000-connection push across Kakamega County.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Khwisero Rural Electrification Kenya Power Power Connections
.

Latest Stories

Why ex-energy chiefs are not yet off the hook
Why ex-energy chiefs are not yet off the hook
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
11 mins ago
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Reproductive Health
By Irene Githinji
16 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
National
By Brian Ngugi
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why ex-energy chiefs are not yet off the hook
By Macharia Kamau 11 mins ago
Why ex-energy chiefs are not yet off the hook
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
By Brian Ngugi 16 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
By Mercy Kahenda 16 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
By Kamau Muthoni 16 mins ago
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved