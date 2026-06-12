Harambee Starlets face reality check as 2026 Wafcon nears

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Harambee Starlets.[Meta]

Harambee Starlets' performance at the just-concluded Fifa Four Nations Tournament was a sobering diagnostic of where they are ahead of their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

A resilient 1-1 draw that led to a 4-1 defeat in post-match penalties against their hosts, Zambia and a 6-0 rout of Lesotho provided contrasting depictions of the side.

The stark contrast in their display against the Zambians, who are ranked 64 places above them globally, and Lesotho, who are 46 places below them, proved that they have to grind harder as they prepare to meet Africa’s elite nations.

While Starlets earned their place on the continental stage, they have their work cut out in the upcoming continental showpiece.

Having to battle it out with their hosts Morocco, Senegal and Algeria in Group A, coach Beldine Odemba and her charges have to prove their mettle against top nations, and the lessons from this tournament and other friendly matches will be key to their success.

Speaking after their victory against Lesotho, Odemba said that scoring was one of the areas they needed to work on, and they had improved.

“We got a win, which is good for us. It’s good that we are sharpening our scoring, and we were able to score six goals in such a tournament. It shows that going forward, we can do better,” Odemba said.

Odemba exuded confidence that the team is ready for the continental challenge, revealing that she will make some changes to the squad.

“As I said from the beginning, when we played against Zambia, I feel that the team is ready. Of course, two or three things to work on tactically. We worked on scoring in our last two training sessions, and we’ve seen that it is possible. About the squad, we might see a change of players,” she added.

Starlets put up a spirited fight against Zambia but collapsed in the penalties, only converting one through captain Mwanalima Adam, while the Copper Queens never missed a single shot in a clear show of the mental gap that often separates rising teams from established powerhouses.

On the contrary, they were clear favourites against Lesotho, and nothing less than a convincing victory was expected from them.

Eglay Mukhwana bagged a brace while Violet Nanjala, Tereza Engesha, Fasila Adhiambo and Catherine Khaemba were also on target.

However, the good show against their low-ranked opponents should not be mistaken for the level of performance required to compete against Africa's best in women's football.

With the Wafcon also serving as the Fifa 2027 World Cup qualifier, it will be the ultimate yardstick for measuring Kenya’s women’s football development. Starlets will have to overcome the group stage hurdle to enhance their chances of qualifying for the global showpiece set for Brazil.