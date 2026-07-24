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Explosive sexual affair allegations hit Archbishop Harrison Ng'ang'a

By Silas Nyamweya | Jul. 24, 2026
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Archbishop Harrison Ng’ang’a is widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures remaining in Kenya’s Pentecostal movement.

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Archbishop Harrison Ng’ang’a Love Scandal Bishop Nganga Scandal Sex Scandals
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