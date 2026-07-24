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Kenya denies end of UK military deal after BATUK training row

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 24, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.[File, Standard]

Kenya has dismissed claims that its defence partnership with the United Kingdom has ended, saying the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) arrangement remains active despite a dispute over a planned military exercise.


The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said reports suggesting the UK-Kenya defence partnership had been terminated were inaccurate, adding did not reflect the current state of relations between the two countries.


“Such assertions are inaccurate and do not reflect the current status of the friendly engagement between the two governments,” the statement from Mudavadi’s office said.
The clarification come after reports and speculation emerged over BATUK and ongoing military training arrangements between Kenya and the UK.


The concerns followed an announcement by the UK Ministry of Defence on July 23, that it had relocated a planned September training exercise from Kenya after required operational licences were withheld or delayed during the parliamentary renewal process for the Kenya-UK Defence Cooperation Agreement.


The delay also sparked debate over legal terms linked to local licensing and jurisdiction over visiting troops, fuelling claims that the wider defence partnership between the two countries was at risk.


Mudavadi said defence cooperation remains a key pillar of the strategic partnership between Kenya and the UK, supporting military training, security cooperation and economic opportunities for communities hosting training activities.


“This cooperation has significantly contributed to capacity building, professional military training, security cooperation and economic opportunities for communities hosting training activities,” the statement noted.


The CS said the new Kenya-UK Defence Cooperation Agreement is undergoing parliamentary approval and remains before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations of the National Assembly for consideration.


“The agreement is before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations of the National Assembly for consideration in line with Kenya's constitutional and legislative requirements,” the statement explained.


He said Kenya remains committed to resolving outstanding issues through diplomatic and institutional channels while maintaining the defence partnership.
“We look forward to an amicable conclusion of the parliamentary process and the continued implementation of the bilateral defence cooperation framework for the mutual benefit of both countries”.


BATUK has operated in Kenya for decades, with British troops conducting training exercises alongside the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), mainly at training areas in Laikipia County.
The government said Kenya and the UK will continue working together to strengthen defence cooperation, promote regional peace and security and advance shared interests.

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Related Topics

Kenya-UK Defence Cooperation Agreement British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) Defence Training In UK UK On Defence Cooperation With Kenya
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