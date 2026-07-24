The reality of looming health crisis as CoG, Ministry trade blame over UHC workers

A spat between the County and the national government over the fate of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is set to hurt service provision to Kenyans in medical facilities as the strike entered its second day.
While the Public Service Commission acted on a request by the Ministry of Health to move the staff to counties, the Council of Governors accused the ministry of sabotaging county governments by inciting the health workers to strike.
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