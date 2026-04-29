KPA dismiss Uganda's Nemostars to reach Club Championship quarters as Equity Bank fall

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KPA players try to block an attack from Nemo Stars during a Round of 16 tie at the CAVB Men's Club Championships in Kigali, Rwanda on April 29, 2026. [Courtesy CAVB]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) dismissed Uganda’s Nemostars to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship at the BK Arena and Petit Stade in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday.

The victory saw the dockers book a last eight meeting with homeboys Rwanda Energy Group (REG), who saw off another Ugandan side Sport-S in the second last 16 encounter.

Despite finishing fourth in their pool, KPA showed no respect for their opponents, who had topped their group, knocking them out of the title race with a 3-1 win.

KPA head coach James Ontere said that their strategy was to have each player assigned individual roles, which yielded fruit.

“We had roles given to each player because you don’t expect all of them to play at par,” Ontere said.

He added that they were driven by their mental strength and belief that they could come from behind and win.

“Our mental grit, fighting spirit and trust that we could rally from behind and win was our greatest strength because in two sets trailing but recovered to win.”

His sentiments were echoed by Captain Dennis Omollo, who noted that they went into the match ready because they knew that Nemostars are a good side.

KPA players celebrate after beating Uganda's Nemo Stars to book a place in the quarter-finals of the CAVB Men's Club Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 29, 2026. [Courtesy CAVB]

“Nemostars are a good side, we had played them before and so we came prepared because we knew they were the better side. We worked hard from set one, they were leading but we regrouped and everything worked in our favour. We took the set and that is how we gained the momentum to fight on and win the match,” Omollo said.

The Ugandans settled in the match fast, controlling the proceedings and always enjoying the lead. Even so, the dockers remained calm, scoring a point at a time and also tightening the defence to take the set 25-21.

Nemostars responded with a dominant show in the second set that would see them lead by eight points with the score at 19-11. The Kenyans refused to let them take the set easily but in spite of the effort, the damage had already been done as Nemostars won the set 25-22 to draw level.

Determined to be the first side to qualify for the last eight, the Dockers fought on to take the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-23 to carry the day. They will now face off with REG who saw off Sport-S in straight sets of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20. They will be wary of the Rwandese who are one of the sides that beat league champions the General Service Unit (GSU) in the preliminaries.

At the Petit Stage, it was the end of the road for Equity Bank as they bowed out of the title race following their 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-23) to Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala. The bankers will now focus on securing a better finish in the ninth to 16th place classification matches.

The Cameroonians on the other hand, will take on Rwanda Police in the quarter-finals. The Rwandese law enforcers beat Nigeria Customs in straight sets of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-21 to secure a place in the last eight.