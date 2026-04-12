Inside the 19 counties set to decide Cricket Kenya's new leadership

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Bhavesh Gohil (pictured) will square off with former national team captain Tom Tikolo for the chairmanship of Cricket Kenya. [File, Standard]

A high-stakes contest that will shape the future of cricket in Kenya is now firmly in motion, with details emerging of the 19 counties whose delegates will determine the next leadership of Cricket Kenya.

The Independent Elections Panel (IEP) last week published the final delegates list, clearing 19 counties to participate in the March 19, 2026 poll.

Thirteen counties were however locked out for being non-compliant with constitutional requirements.

“Only duly recognised full members, being County Cricket Associations, are entitled to vote,” the panel led by Aggrey Chabeda said.

“Such County Cricket Associations must satisfy the requirement under Article 7.1.2…., including proof of registration under the Sports Act, submission of governance and membership documentation, evidence of affiliated cricket structure and a written undertaking to comply with the Constitution and applicable law.”

At the heart of the electoral process are county cricket associations, each represented by three top officials — the chairman, secretary and treasurer — who together form the voting delegates.

According to the final list, the cleared counties are Bungoma, Busia, Embu, Homa Bay, Laikipia, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Lamu and Makueni.

Also cleared are Murang’a, Nakuru, Narok, Nyamira and Vihiga.

Sources familiar with the process revealed that attempts were made by non-members, unaffiliated to Cricket Kenya to gain entry into the electoral roll.

However, these moves were rejected for contravening the federation’s constitution.

Beyond registration by the Registrar of Sports, county associations are required to meet strict thresholds, including demonstrating active cricket programmes.

Each must provide evidence of structured competition and development, including a minimum roll of 50 boys and 50 girls participating in county initiatives.

Among those locked out are Baringo, Bomet, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, Kericho, Migori, Samburu, Tana River and Nandi.

The decision significantly narrows the electoral college and raises the stakes for those cleared.

The race formally took shape on April 1, when the IEP released the list of candidates cleared to contest, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a tightly fought battle.

For the chairmanship, Bhavesh Gohil will square off with former national team captain Tom Tikolo.

In the vice chair race, lawyer Pearlyne Omamo has already secured the position unopposed.

Former Cricket Kenya Treasurer Kalpesh Solanki was barred from contesting and his appeal to the election panel subsequently rejected.

Elsewhere, the race for Treasurer will see Alfred Njuguna Njoroge face Chidambaran Subramanian, while Damian Omonywa takes on Vidya Chandrasekhar for the Director of County Associations position.

In the contest for Director of Women’s Cricket, Charity Wambui will battle Sarah Kemunto Mayaka, adding another competitive layer to the polls.

Behind the scenes, strategic alignments are already taking shape.

Sources said candidates are coalescing into informal camps, signalling the emergence of alliances that could ultimately tilt the outcome.

Within Gohil’s camp, for instance, are Omamo, Njuguna, Omonywa and Wambui.

The entire process is being overseen by a five-member Independent Elections Panel led by Chabeda.