Ruguru and Otieno Shine at PIPSSA skating event

Tracy Ruguru and Francis Otieno emerged as the standout performers after claiming top honours in the girls’ and boys’ 100m races, respectively, during the PIPSSA Kenya age-group speed skating championship held on Saturday at the Kasarani Complex.

The one-day event attracted over 400 young athletes drawn from more than 11 schools and clubs across the country, underlining the growing popularity and structure of skating at the junior level in Kenya.

The competition, sanctioned by the national skating federation, brought together emerging talent in a well-organised and highly competitive environment.

In the girls’ 100m final, 11-year-old Ruguru of Toto Skaters delivered an impressive run to clinch gold in 15.79 seconds. Ruguru maintained a strong line throughout the race, finishing ahead of her teammate Ayana Mathei to secure a one-two finish for Toto Skaters. Mashru Sneha of SCLP Samaj completed the podium after settling for third place.

In the boys’ 100m final, 10-year-old Francis Otieno of Juja St Peter’s stole the show with a brilliant performance, clocking 13.70 seconds to take gold.

Otieno’s explosive start and consistent pace proved decisive as he edged out Muriuki Fadhili of SCLP Samaj, who finished second, while Brennan Adriel of Toto Skaters came in third.

Other teams that participated in the championship included Arya Vedic Academy, Brookhurst International School, and Pioneer Junior.