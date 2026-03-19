Schools: St Mary's Yala rules handball, basketball and rugby at Nyanza games

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Deng Pajieth Bul of St Mary's Yala (center) battles two Kisumu Boys defenders during the Nyanza Region games at Maseno. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Heavyweights St Mary’s School Yala were on top form after dominating their respective disciplines at the ongoing Nyanza Region Secondary School Term One games being held at Maseno.

Yala, who ruled basketball, handball and rugby in Siaya County, carried the momentum to the regionals, where they currently lead their pools in the three disciplines.

In fact, the Black Saints as they are commonly referred to are through to the semifinals in basketball after winning their opening two matches.

Yala saw off St Joseph Boy’s Rapogi 39-34 before seeing off Kisumu Boys 55-28 to book their pot in the last four with a game to spare.

“We have started the games slowly but steadily. The weather has not been good, and our players are playing cautiously because we want to get to the finals healthy. Zero pressure,” said Yala coach Leonard Okuku.

Former champions Agoro Sare, on the other hand, withstood Maseno School’s resilience to edge out the hosts 38-35 in a high-intensity game while Kisii School defeated Kisumu Boys 55-38.

In handball, defending champions Manyatta are through to the semis with a game to spare after seeing off Menara and Nyambaria.

The Migori County giants thrashed Nyambaria 31-11 before a 26-21 win over Menara lifted them to the last four.

On the other hand, Siaya champions Yala rallied late to see off a stubborn Rapogi 25-20 while Guu defeated Simerro 24-21. Kisii School also stunned Kisumu County champs and hosts Maseno 20-17.

In rugby 15s, Yala stunned East Africa champions Kisii School 11-3 with Henry Odiwuor touching down the only try of the match Hannington Odera and Timothy Wesonga converting two penalties for the Siaya giants.

Newly crowned Kisumu County champions Otieno Oyoo saw off Anjego 19-15 while hosts Maseno School hammered Nyambaria 17-5.