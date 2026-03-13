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Talanta project officials grilled over Sh10.8b cost jump

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 13, 2026
Ongoing construction works of Talanta City Sports Stadium in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A parliamentary committee has questioned the rationale for the transfer of construction works of Talanta City Sports Stadium from Sports Kenya to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and the allocation of an additional Sh10.8 billion without approval.

Also questioned was the adjustment of the initial cost by a whopping Sh10.8 billion without parliamentary approval. The MPs also flagged the repeated movement of money from the Consolidated Fund through the sports ministry before being transferred to the MoD.

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Talanta City Sports Stadium Consolidated Fund Sports Kenya Public Investments Committee
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