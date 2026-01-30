Wada impressed with Kenya's progress in fight against doping

Fomer president Uhuru Kenyatta hand over Kenyan flag to captains of Kenya Olympic teams to Rio Olympics at State House, Nairobi on Friday 22/07/16. [File, Standard]

World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) is happy with the progress made in strengthening anti-doping systems, following the implementation of corrective measures after the 2024/25 audit, which had threatened to take action against Kenya.

This came after a high-level Wada delegation, led by Africa Director Rodney Swigelaar, met Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya on Wednesday in Nairobi. The meeting focused on reviewing Kenya’s reforms and commitment to meeting global anti-doping standards.

Wada commended the government for the strong support given to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak), which plays a key role in ensuring the country remains compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Swigelaar noted that the government’s involvement and cooperation with stakeholders have been vital in driving the positive changes.

Speaking during the meeting, Mvurya welcomed Wada’s recognition and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to fully implement all agreed recommendations. He said the government is focused on building a stronger, transparent, and sustainable anti-doping system that meets international best practice.

“I have welcomed Wada’s commendation of Kenya’s progress in implementing the agreed corrective action plans and reviewing legislation to ensure full alignment with the World Anti-Doping Code,” Mvurya said.

The CS further emphasised that Adak remains committed to sustaining this progress, with a clear focus on improving compliance, credibility, and accountability. He added that the government is determined to protect clean sport and restore full confidence in Kenya’s sporting systems.

Mvurya also revealed plans to expand the Anti-Doping Program to other sports disciplines beyond athletics. He said this move will ensure fairness, integrity, and equal protection for athletes across all sports in the country. “The government is firmly committed to implementing and expanding the Anti-Doping Program to other sports disciplines beyond athletics. Additional resources have been identified under the Exchequer to strengthen governance, intelligence, investigations, and risk-based testing across these disciplines,” he said.

Kenya has already takena number of steps to improve its anti-doping framework. These include adopting new and flexible policies to align with revised compliance codes, increasing education and awareness programs for athletes and support staff, and securing dedicated funding for anti-doping activities.

The country has also streamlined governance and staffing structures to improve efficiency and accountability.

For Wada, Kenya’s success in anti-doping should match its global success in sports, especially athletics. Swigelaar said the agency is encouraged by the commitment shown by the Kenyan government and other stakeholders.

“For us at Wada, it is very important that Kenya’s success in its anti-doping program matches its success on the sporting field and athletics track around the world. We are very happy with the level of commitment from the government and stakeholders to ensure the program is in line with the anti-doping code,” Swigelaar said.

The positive assessment from Wada is a major boost for Kenya as it continues efforts to safeguard clean sport, protect athletes, and maintain its reputation on the global stage.