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Unapologetic Ruto keeps up attacks on opposition

By Standard Team | Mar. 19, 2026
President William Ruto. [PCS]

Kenyans hoping for an apology from President William Ruto’s disturbing remarks against opponents might have to give up after the Head of State defended his recent attacks in what observers term a diversionary tactic to deflect the attention of the public from the teething problems facing the country.

Yesterday, President Ruto defended his personal attacks on members of the opposition while repeating the demeaning remarks as he continued with his Western tour.

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