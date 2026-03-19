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No pay or pardon for Kenyans in Russia war, says Mudavadi

By Okumu Modachi | Mar. 19, 2026
 Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview.[File, Standard]

It is a big blow to Kenyans who were enlisted to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine and their families, as the government announces that they will not be compensated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said their enlistment was not approved by the State and that it does not recognise the contracts. 

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Related Topics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Russia-Ukraine War Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Russian Military
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