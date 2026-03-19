No pay or pardon for Kenyans in Russia war, says Mudavadi

It is a big blow to Kenyans who were enlisted to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine and their families, as the government announces that they will not be compensated.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said their enlistment was not approved by the State and that it does not recognise the contracts.
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