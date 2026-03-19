Counties best placed to shape the future of Kenya's blue economy

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On February 26, 2026, Kenya took an important step toward unlocking the vast potential of its marine and aquatic resources with the launch of the National Blue Economy Strategy 2025-2030.

For a country endowed with an expansive coastline, major lakes, rivers, and wetlands, the strategy signals a recognition that our waters can be a powerful driver for economic growth, food security, and climate resilience, with the sector’s earnings projected to reach approximately Sh350 billion by 2030.

But beyond the symbolism of the launch, the strategy comes at an opportune time for the country. In June this year, Kenya will host the 11th 'Our Ocean Conference', bringing together global leaders, policymakers, investors, and conservation actors to our shores. The conference places Kenya at the centre of global discussions on ocean sustainability and blue economy development.

With the world’s attention turning to Kenya’s oceans and aquatic resources, the National Blue Economy Strategy provides the policy framework through which the country can demonstrate how it intends to sustainably harness the untapped potential. It offers a roadmap that aligns economic development with environmental management, social inclusion, and climate resilience.

Yet, as Kenya prepares to host the world, one question becomes increasingly important: How can this strategy be translated from national aspirations into practical actions that can transform the blue economy sector? The answer lies squarely with county governments.

The foundation of Kenya’s blue economy lies in the lakes, landing sites, fish markets, coastal ecosystems and aquaculture farms that sustain millions of livelihoods. Counties hold key responsibilities in fisheries development, aquaculture promotion, local economic development and the management of natural resources that underpin the blue economy sector. From the shores of Lake Victoria to the waters of Lake Turkana, from the Tana Delta to the Indian Ocean coastline, devolved units are closest to the communities whose lives depend on aquatic resources.

This proximity is not merely administrative; it is strategic. Counties understand the ecological realities, the economic opportunities and the social dynamics within fishing communities. They are therefore best placed to translate the national blue economy strategy into real development outcomes for citizens.

Across the country, counties are already demonstrating localised blue economy development. Investments in fish landing sites, cold storage facilities, aquaculture parks, fish processing and emerging opportunities such as blue carbon are revitalising local economies. At the same time, they are playing a critical role in protecting ecosystems such as mangroves, wetlands and inland water bodies, which are recognised as vital for climate resilience and carbon sequestration.

In Homa Bay, they are promoting climate-smart aquaculture practices that enable fish farmers to increase productivity while adapting to changing environmental conditions. In Vihiga, integrated aquaculture innovations are strengthening climate resilience and expanding income opportunities for smallholder farmers. Similarly, Nakuru has demonstrated how solar-powered cold storage and ice technologies can reduce post-harvest losses and boost fish trade for local communities.

To fully harness the promise of its blue economy, countries must not simply participate in the strategy’s implementation; they must lead it.

Ms. Mwiti is the CEO of the Council of Governors