Will Kenya survive tough Wada sanctions as compliance deadline ended last night?

ADAK Director-Standard and Compliance Peninah Wahome, addresses Journalists on the sidelines of the Kenya Enhanced Anti-Doping Project Joint Working Groups Retreat in Naivasha, on May 16, 2024. [File, Standard]
Kenya was on Thursday holding onto hope as uncertainty hung over the country’s compliance with the World Anti-Doping (Wada) rules.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you