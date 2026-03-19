Russia unmoved by grieving Kenyan families

Charles Odhiambo displays photos of son killed in Russian war against Ukraine. AFP]

When Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi walked into the marbled interiors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow alongside his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday, there was palpable anxiety in the room.

But even more poignant, hundreds and even thousands of families back home were eagerly waiting to hear about the fate of their sons — some still actively involved in the war, some missing, and others dead.