This is where it all but ends for Nairobi United

Nairobi United ready to take on NEC FC, Uganda during CAF Confederation Cup at Nyayo National Stadium on September 27, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s representatives Nairobi United were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup after their third straight defeat in Group B, a loss that ended their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals.

Naibois lost 2-1 to Tanzania’s Azam FC on Sunday in a lively match that was decided by a late and painful own goal.

Nairobi United started the game with confidence and took an early lead in the 13th minute. Dancan Omala struck from outside the box after a quick counter attack that was set up by Michael Karamor.

The goal lifted the home side and gave them hope of finally getting their first points in the group.

However, Azam responded almost immediately. Four minutes later, Jephte Kitambala levelled the score in the 17th minute, calmly finishing from the centre of the box after a neat pass from Yoro Diaby.

Both sides created chances in the second half, but the decisive moment came in the 78th minute. Azam midfielder Himid Mao struck the post with a powerful shot.

The rebound bounced back into play and unfortunately hit Nairobi United goalkeeper Ernest Mohammed before rolling into the net. The own goal handed Azam a 2-1 lead and left Naibois with a mountain to climb.

The defeat leaves Nairobi United bottom of Group B with zero points from three matches.

They began their campaign with a heavy 3-0 loss to Moroccan giants Wydad before falling 1-0 to DR Congo’s Maniema Union.

With three straight defeats, their chances of reaching the knockout stage are now gone.

Wydad sit top of the group with nine points after edging Maniema 1-0 in the other match played on Sunday.

Maniema are third with six points, while Azam are fourth with three points. Only the top two teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

For Nairobi United to qualify, they needed to have won all their return matches, a task that already looked unlikely after failing to secure home wins against Maniema and Azam.

While Nairobi United’s continental journey has ended in disappointment, the domestic title race in the SportPesa Premier League is heating up.

Gor Mahia and their arch rivals AFC Leopards are locked in a tight battle for the Sh15 million title after 18 rounds of matches.

AFC Leopards boosted their title hopes with a narrow 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Sofapaka.

The victory saw Ingwe move joint top of the table with Gor Mahia on 36 points. The two giants have separated themselves from the rest of the pack and look set for a tense run-in.

The chasing group is led by Shabana and defending champions Kenya Police, who are both on 28 points, eight behind the leading duo.

With several matches still to play, any slip from Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards could reopen the title race.