[PHOTOS] Leicester City players attend funeral of late owner in Thailand
Leicester City players attended the funeral for club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, killed in a helicopter crash a week ago, at a Bangkok temple on Sunday on the second day of a ceremony due to last one week.
The 60-year-old Thai billionaire died on Oct. 27 with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester’s King Power Stadium. The seven-day funeral started on Saturday in Bangkok.
The team - including manager Claude Puel, striker Jamie Vardy and dozens of others - were seen arriving at the temple clad in black suits to pay their respects to the King Power founder.
They travelled to Thailand on Saturday after winning an English Premier League match against Cardiff City, where tributes were brought onto the pitch before the game in memory of Vichai.
Vichai bought Leicester in 2010. The team went on to stun the soccer world by winning the Premier League title against the odds in 2016.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Leicester City players attend funeral of late owner in Thailand
Peerless Vivian seeks more glory in New York today
Why clubs will have to wait longer to use Nyayo
Hockey top dogs on the hunt
- Leicester City owner's Buddhist funeral starts in Thailand with royal honourFootball 1 day ago
- High Drama as ailing Boxing queen is rescuedBoxing 1 day ago
- Leicester City players attend funeral of late owner in ThailandFootball 39 minutes ago
- Peerless Vivian seeks more glory in New York todayAthletics 17 hours ago
- Reaction to death of Billionaire King Power boss SrivaddhanaprabhaFootball 6 days ago
- Former Arsenal striker sentenced to jailFootball 1 day ago
- How Liverpool’s Henderson helped Mourinho escape banFootball 3 days ago