Senior federation official on the spot for stealing athlete’s money and property
A senior athletics federation official is having sleepless nights after a former international athlete vowed to expose him for stealing her property and money when he served as the athlete’s adviser.
The athlete, who has since retired from athletics, has accused the official of taking advantage of local athletes and conning them.
“She is still up there acting Mr Holy, yet some athletes are crying out there. He should be exposed,” a source told Offside.
She allegedly lost millions of shillings during the period the official served as her manager and would never want her colleagues to fall victims.
With the said official still serving in the federation, the athlete feels it is high time the public knew some of the challenges athletes go through in the hands of those who are supposed to protect them.
“She is yet to get over what she describes as a total rip-off in the hands of the said official,” a source told Offside.
The official has been making frantic efforts to stop the athlete from going public with promises that they settle the matter without involving the media.
“If the matter goes out there, it will finish him completely,” said a source.
