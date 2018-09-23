Senior federation official on the spot for stealing athlete’s money and property

By Offside - Nairobian: Sunday, September 23rd 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3 | Athletics
Kenyan female athletes in a past race [Courtesy]

A senior athletics federation official is having sleepless nights after a former international athlete vowed to expose him for stealing her property and money when he served as the athlete’s adviser.

The athlete, who has since retired from athletics, has accused the official of taking advantage of local athletes and conning them.

“She is still up there acting Mr Holy, yet some athletes are crying out there. He should be exposed,” a source told Offside.

She allegedly lost millions of shillings during the period the official served as her manager and would never want her colleagues to fall victims.

With the said official still serving in the federation, the athlete feels it is high time the public knew some of the challenges athletes go through in the hands of those who are supposed to protect them. 

She has accused the official of taking advantage of local athletes and conning them [Courtesy]

“She is yet to get over what she describes as a total rip-off in the hands of the said official,” a source told Offside.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The official has been making frantic efforts to stop the athlete from going public with promises that they settle the matter without involving the media. 

“If the matter goes out there, it will finish him completely,” said a source.

Related Topics: athletics federation female athlete stealing
LATEST STORIES
How football clubs can do more to help players battling depression
How football clubs can do more to help players battling depression
Sports 1 hour ago
Man United and Man City in tug-of-war over Ajax star
Man United and Man City in tug-of-war over Ajax star
Premier League 1 hour ago
Why Chelsea will be forced to make tough changes in the Europa League
Why Chelsea will be forced to make tough changes in the Europa League
Premier League 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Son and mum put best stick forward
Son and mum put best stick forward
Hockey 16 hours ago
Angry wife films World Cup star naked in sauna with 'prostitute' [Photos]
Angry wife films World Cup star naked in sauna with 'prostitute' [Photos]
Football 6 hours ago
Upon completion, the facility will be 42nd golf course in Kenya
Upon completion, the facility will be 42nd golf course in Kenya
Golf 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES