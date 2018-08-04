Morata announces he will no longer wear Chelsea’s number 9 shirt, reveals where he will play next season

By Mirror: Saturday, August 4th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3 | Football
Well, his wife Alice gave birth to twins Alessandro and Leonardo on Sunday - 29 July.

Alvaro Morata has confirmed he is staying at Chelsea with the club backing him to come good this season.

Morata, who decided to change his shirt number from number 9 to 29 at Chelsea as a tribute to his twins who were born on 29 July, is now settled after a troubled first year in England.

Morata’s wife Alice give birth to their twin sons, Alessandro and Leonardo, last Sunday and the family are set to move to a bigger house near Chelsea’s Cobham HQ.

Alvaro Morata: Chelsea striker welcomes twins

Speaking exclusively to Mirror Football, Morata said: “On the first day of pre-season I spoke to [Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia] and with the manager and I said: ‘I want to stay at Chelsea’.

“They told me: ‘We have a lot of confidence in you and we want you to stay too.’ So everything was perfect.”

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday before taking on Huddersfield Town in their Premier League opener next weekend.

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday before taking on Huddersfield Town in their Premier League opener next weekend.

 

