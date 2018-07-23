Golf: Palmer leads visitors in claiming top nine positions

77 Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

KAREN MASTERS Merrick Bremner during the 2nd Edition of the Karen Masters Tournament at Karen Country Golf club on Sunday, July 22, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

South Africans came, saw and conquered at Karen Masters

Hosts falter at annual tournament as visitors claim top honours.

Dominant South Africans swept the leaders boards to claim the overall trophy at the final of the 2018 KCB Karen Masters golf challenge that ended at the par 72 Karen Course yesterday.

Michael Palmer took the overall lead on a minus 18 for a round total of 270 gross ((70-66-67-67) to claim the championships title and also worn the Masters' Blue jacket.

The tough challenge that gave Kenyans sleepless nights when they came face to face with world-class golfers, saw Mumias professional Dismas Indiza lead his compatriots to settle for the 34th place on a minus one for a round total of 287 gross ( 72-70-73-72).

Thika's Simon Ngugi struggled to hang onto the 41st place on a plus one round total of 289 gross (71-70-72-76).

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“We have tried our best and hopefully, we will do better next year. But still, we need a lot of support from stakeholders,” said Ngugi.

Mohit Medaratta and Stefan Andersen tied on 283 gross each for the 53rd place while Rizwan Charania was behind by a four-stroke difference in 63rd.

South Africa’s Merric Bremner was the runner-up on a minus 16 for 272 gross, one stroke ahead of his compatriot Peiter Moolman, who was placed third. KAREN MASTERS Kenya's Sujan Shah of Sigona Golf Club during the 2nd Edition of the Karen Masters Tournament at Karen Country Golf club on Friday, July 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The rest of the top 10 slots were swept by the South Africans except for the ninth position that went to Italian professional Philip Geerts on a minus 10 after playing a round total of 278 gross (68-67-70-73).

None of the golfers took home the shinning brand new VW Tiguan Car valued, at Sh6.9million from DT Dobie, after they failed to sink an Albatross on the 18th hole.

This year’s tournament, which partnered with Sunshine Tour, started last Thursday as a curtain-raiser with a Pro-Am championship that featured 30 local amateurs. KAREN MASTERS Zimbabwe's Professional Golfer Ryan Cairns (left) from Royal Harare Golf Club receives a brand new Toyota Prado from Omar Osogo Toyota Nairobi General Manager, this was shortly after firing a hole in one on the 217 metres par 3 fifth during the 2nd Edition of the Karen Masters Tournament at Karen Country Golf club on Thursday, July 19, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The players secured slots through five qualification rounds (KCB road to Karen Masters) played at Ruiru, Limuru, Eldoret, Nyali and Muthaiga.

It was a two-day event that gave way to the main play on Thursday. This was a 72-hole strokes play that ended on Friday as 64 golfers made the cut to the third and final rounds yesterday.

The Sunshine Tour had a large South African contingent alongside players from Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Other players were from Brazil, Ireland, England, USA, Australia, Sweden, Portugal and Chile.

The main event attracted a field of 156 entries including 32 pros and four amateurs from Kenya, who were hunting a piece of the Sh15million prize kitty from title sponsors, Kenya Commercial Bank.

Kenyan amateurs were John Karichu (Limuru), Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga), Daniel Nduva (Nyali) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).

Zimbabwean professional golfer Ryan Cairns recorded history on Thursday after sinking a rare hole-in-one to win a brand new 3litre 16-valve Toyota Prado valued at Sh10.3m, which was donated by Toyota Kenya.

Other sponsors included Kenya Breweries Limited, Safaricom, Tamarind Group, Kenya Airways and KK Security.