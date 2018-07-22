VOLLEYBALL: Battle for top four finish hots up

Pipeline disarm KDF as DCI grill absent Bomet

The battle for the top four finish went a notch higher in Mombasa as the national volleyball fifth leg league ended at the Changamwe grounds in Mombasa County on Friday.

Reigning national league champions Kenya Pipeline stamped their authority after they won their two matches with identical victories.

In the first match, Pipeline silenced Kenya Defence Force (KDF) in straight three sets of 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 and went ahead to thrash Ashton with the same margin.

In another match current league leaders and newcomers Directorate of Criminal Investigations ( DCI) bagged vital points after getting a walkover over Bomet County, who failed to show up.

Former women champions Kenya Prisons extended their good show beating KDF 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-20) in their only match of the day.

In the men category, league leaders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) recorded mixed results as they kept hopes of top four finish alive.

KPA started the day by beating former champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-17) and went ahead to silence Western Prisons 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-20). However, the dockers found the going tough as they lost to reigning champions General Service Unit (GSU) 3-1.

GSU went further to beat Mombasa Prisons 3-0 ( 25-13, 25-18, 25-15). The league action next moves to Kitui and Makueni counties. [Ernest Ndunda]