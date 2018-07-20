2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens fixtures and Kenya’s Squad ahead of 11pm kick-off

Kenya’s Willy Ambaka reaches for the ball by Oscar Ouma against New Zealand during World Rugby Sevens Series Hong Kong, China , April 8, 2018 /REUTERS

Shujaa are warming up for a date with destiny as they prepare to compete in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in USA tonight.

Kenya bowed out at the semifinal stage in both the 2009 under former coach Benjamin Ayimba and 2013 World Cups under the leadership of former coach Mike Friday, losing to Argentina in Dubai and England in Moscow respectively.

Kenyan’s top try scorer Collins Injera will be looking to leave a mark in San Francisco, considering he is the second best in the world at what he does.

Participating in the 2018 world cup will make Injera the first Kenyan player to feature in the third Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The seventh edition of the 24-team seven-a-side tournament, which is being staged at the AT&T Park, home of baseball's San Francisco Giants, is the first Rugby World Cup event of any kind to be staged in the United States.

Shujaa coach Innocent Simiyu has settled on a squad that has tasted the tournament before and are going into it having racked some experience under their belt. Oscar Ayodi has been tasked with duty of captaining the Kenyan side.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Shujaa’s Rugby World Cup Sevens squad

1. Oscar Ayodi 2. Collins Injera 3. Andrew Amonde 4. Willy Ambaka 5. Samuel Oliech 6. Nelson Oyoo 7. Dennis Ombachi 8. Jeff Oluoch 9. Brian Tanga 10. Eden Agero 11. Herman Humwa 12. Samuel Ngethe

Management: 1.Innocent Simiyu -coach 2. Geoffrey Kimani -SC 3. Lameck Bogonko -Physio 4. Eric Ogweno -Team manager.

2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens Fixures;

Friday July 20, Pre-round of 16

1. 11.01pm Kenya vs Tonga

2. 11.23pm Canada vs Papua New Guinea

3. 11.45pm France vs Jamaica

4. 00.07am Wales vs Zimbabwe

5. 00.29am Samoa vs Uganda

6. 00.51am Russia vs Hong Kong

7. 01.13am Japan vs Uruguay

8. 1.35am Ireland vs Chile

Saturday July 21, Round of 16

9. 5.03am Scotland vs (Kenya vs Tonga)

10. 5.25am Argentina vs (Canada vs Papua New Guinea)

11. 5.47am Australia vs (France vs Jamaica)

12. 6.09am England vs (Samoa vs Uganda)

13. 6.31am New Zealand vs (Russia vs Hong Kong)

14. 6.53am Fiji vs (Japan vs Uruguay)

15. 7.15am South Africa vs (Ireland vs Chile)

16. 7.37am USA vs (Wales vs Zimbabwe)

Bowl Quarterfinals

10.26pm Loser M1 vs Loser M8

10.48pm Loser M2 vs Loser M7

11.10pm Loser M3 vs Loser M6

11.32pm Loser M4 vs Loser M5

Sunday July 22, Challenge trophy quarters

00.04am Loser M9 vs Loser M15

00.26am Loser M10 vs Loser M14

00.48am Loser M11 vs Loser M13

1.10am Loser M16 vs Loser M 12

Cup quarterfinal

1.32am Winner M9 vs Winner M15

1.54am Winner M10 vs Winner M14

2.16am Winner M11 vs Winner 13

2.38am Winner 16 vs Winner 12

Cup final

Monday July 23, 3.49am