Live Blog: Kenya grinds to a halt amid matatu strike

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The situation on a section of Isiolo-Moyale highway in Isiolo town on Monday. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Thousands of commuters across the country were stranded on Monday, May 18, after matatu operators made good on their threat to paralyse public transport services in protest against soaring fuel prices.

The strike, which disrupted movement in major towns and highways, saw most matatus keep off the roads as transport sector players intensified pressure on the government to lower fuel costs.

Apart from matatus, ride-hailing services, boda boda operators, trucks and other cargo transport companies also stayed off the roads as the industrial action gained momentum.

The Standard has compiled a live blog of the happenings across the country as the situation unfolds.

2:37 pm: Police clear the busy Uganda road in Eldoret for transport after rowdy youths barricaded the busy highway at Maili Nne

2:35 pm: Two shot dead in Kakamega County during a deadly protest against the recent fuel price hike.

2:34 pm: Matatu operators in Kitale shut down services in solidarity with a nationwide strike over high fuel prices, leaving the bus park deserted and commuters stranded.

2:18 pm: Human rights activists block the Mtwapa Bridge at the border of Mombasa and Kilifi counties in protest against the increased fuel price

2:16 pm: Kisumu remains calm as most transport operators stayed away, while a few took advantage of the situation and charged hiked fares.

2:15 pm: Two people shot during violent fuel price protests in Kiambu, leaving one dead and another admitted at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

12:06 pm: Business brought to a standstill in Rongai as youths engage police in running battles.

12:03 pm: A few matatus reported operating between Kisumu and Kakamega counties, although fares have been hiked.

12:02 pm: Police land cruisers patroling streets of Nairobi with shops closed down.

12:01 pm: Nairobi's CBD business grinds to a standstill as widespread demonstrations. Major streets remain deserted

11:46 am: Chaos erupted in Narok town as residents engaged police in running battles during protests over rising fuel prices.

11:44 am: Youths protesting against the rising fuel prices and harsh economic conditions barricade sections of the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Free Area, causing major traffic disruption.

11:42 am: Police in Nandi County are removing stones and wooden planks used by the protesters to block the Kapsabet-Chavakali Road.

11:35 am: Touts at Kitale bus stage engage in sporting activities to beat idleness as PSV operators start a strike to protest fuel hike.

11:33 am: Police forced to lob teargas to disperse suspected goons who attempted to break into a supermarket and nearby shops.

11:24 am: Police maintain heavy vigil and conduct patrols along key routes like the Machakos - Kitui road in Machakos town.

11:22 am: protesters block the Nairobi-Namanga highway at Kitengela, following the ongoing fuel hike.

8:46 am: Protestors block the Nyahururu -Nairobi highway at Madaraka area in Nyandarua County following an increase in fuel prices.

8:42 am: Transport activities in the Machakos town center at a complete standstill, with some residents stranded at the Machakos bus station.

8:39 am: Heavy police presence at Kayole Junction along Kangundo Road.

8:34 am: Several shops in Nairobi's City Walk Way remain closed.

8:26 am: Minimal activities along Moi Avenue, Nairobi

8:22 am: Youths block roads at various points in Rongai town, bringing traffic to a standstill

8:18 am: Bonfire and road blocks reported at Roysambu, Thika Road.

8:17 am: The Nanyuki main stage remains deserted as all the sacco withdrew their vehicles.

8:07 am: No matatus reported in Kakamega town.

7:58 am: A protest erupted in Kitengela town, with the main road barricaded.

7:54 am: No matatu spotted at the bust Kibarani stage in Mombasa County.

7:48 am: Various motorists turned away at the Kangemi flyover stage.

7:34 am: Limuru bus terminus that boasts over 1000 matatus is deserted. No PSVs on site.

7:34 am: Uhuru Highway, Nairobi clear with few Public Service Vehicles on the road.

7:32 am: No matatus operating along the Kenol–Thika Highway.

7:27 am: Commuters stranded at the General Motors terminus.

7:13 am: Minimal movement of vehicles at the ever busy Saba Saba intersection in Mombasa.

6:40 am: The busy Murang'a PSV stage is disserted except for few boda boda riders.

This is a live blog and is being updated throughtout the day.