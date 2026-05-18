Transport strike sparks chaos in Nairobi CBD

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Nairobi's CBD business grinds to a standstill as widespread demonstrations and a nationwide matatu strike paralyse the capital. Major streets remain deserted, and shops are tightly shut as heavy police presence takes over the city center. The transport boycott, sparked by the recent EPRA fuel price hikes, has left commuters stranded' [Jonah Onyango, Standard

Nairobi’s Central Business District descended into chaos on Monday as police clashed with anti-government protestors, while a nationwide transport sector strike over soaring fuel prices crippled movement and paralysed business activities.

Police arrested protesters and lobbed teargas canisters outside the Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue to disperse groups of protesters who had gathered, chanting anti-government slogans and blowing whistles.

Gunshots were also fired near Kencom House at around 11am as security officers attempted to prevent demonstrators from regrouping in the city centre.

Heavy police deployment defined the tense atmosphere across the CBD, with both uniformed and plain-clothed officers patrolling major streets.

Some officers wielded batons while others rode horses through strategic junctions as authorities sought to contain the unrest and enforce order.

Most businesses remained shut for the better part of the morning amid fears of looting and confrontation, while the majority of bus termini stayed deserted, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

At the normally busy Odeon Cinema matatu stage, idle touts converted the empty terminus into a football playing ground as public service vehicles kept off the roads in solidarity with the nationwide strike.

The Standard observed a woman police officer moving from one shop to another around Kenya Archives, urging traders to reopen their businesses and ignore fears fueled by the demonstrations.

“Fungueni biashara hakuna mtu atawaibia. Let’s maintain peace,” she told hesitant shopkeepers.

Several police trucks and anti-riot vehicles were stationed at various points within the city centre on standby as security agencies remained alert to possible escalation.

The demonstrations and shutdown followed a hardline position taken by transport operators who yesterday announced a nationwide withdrawal of services on Monday.

The latest pump prices review by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has seen super petrol retailing at Sh214 while diesel costing Sh242.

In response, leaders drawn from matatu operators, boda boda associations, motorists, tour companies, and logistics transporters announced nationwide withdrawal of vehicles from the roads.

They accused the government of imposing punitive fuel costs without consultation, warning that the increase would push many operators out of business and further burden ordinary Kenyans already struggling with the high cost of living.

The transport sector alliance had warned that fares would rise by at least 50 per cent if the government failed to reverse the fuel price adjustments.

The operators argued that fuel remains the backbone of the transport industry and any increase directly translates to higher operational costs.

On Sunday evening, several matatu saccos announced suspension of operations.

By Monday morning, the effects of the strike were evident across Nairobi as workers struggled to access the city, learning institutions reported low attendance, and businesses counted losses due to reduced customer flow.