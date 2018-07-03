Nakuru RFC aims for a positive start in the Prinsloo Sevens to win the National Sevens Circuit title

A positive start in the Prinsloo Sevens Championships for hosts Top Fry Nakuru RFC could lead them to be among top contenders of the National Sevens Circuit title when the season kicks-off on July 21-23at Nakuru Athletic Club.

Head Coach Mitch Ocholla is determined to make a formidable start by winning the Prinsloo title after he narrowly missed it last year when they were defeated by Kenya Commercial Bank in the finals.

Even in the absence of his two players with the National Sevens Team preparing for World Cup at AT&T Park Stadium in San Francisco in the United States of America from July 20-22, Ocholla said time is not on their side.

He believes he has enough arsenal to marshal his troops for the overall title with less than three weeks to the tournament.

The duo with The Shujaa are scrum half Oscar Ouma and forward Nelson Oyoo.

Consistency is the drive for the team according to Ocholla who is determined to make a difference since he joined the team from Strathmore Leos two years back in a tournament to be followed by Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret on July 28-29

“What matters for us for now is consistency in the playing unit in all the legs of the tournament for us to capture the overall title,” he told Standard Sports at a training session at Nakuru Athletic Club yesterday.

The tactician said his concentration is with the current playing unit in the absence of duo who might join them in the subsequent legs of the series, which will solely dependent on international calendar involving The Shujaa and The Simbas.

Prinsloo Sevens tournament director Kevin Rodriguez appreciated Kenya Rugby Union for having given them a chance to host the opening the series of the tournament.

“It gives us a perfect opportunity to gauge our opponents ahead of the subsequent legs of the tournament. A win for us in this one is a morale booster as we prepare to improve on our last year’s performance when we finished fifth,” he stated.

So far, it has attracted a sponsorship of Sh. 1.5million with the title sponsors through their Top Fry Brand donating Sh. 1million, Telkom Kenya Sh 350,000, Reliable Concrete Works Sh 100,000.

Other sponsors lined up for the event but have not stated their sponsorship package are Soko Unga, Nakuru County Government and East African Breweries through their Tusker Brand.