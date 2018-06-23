WORLD CUP 2018: Belgium v Tunisia official lineups

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

The official line ups for the World Cup Group G match between Belgium and Tunisia are already out.

Belgium are expected to play in yellow today for the first time in a major tournament.

These are the official line ups:

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Witsel, De Bruyne, R. Lukaku, E. Hazard, Carrasco, Mertens, Meunier, Boyata

Tunisia: B. Mustapha, Ben Youssef S, Meriah, Khaoui, Ben Youssef F, Badri, Khazri, Bronn, Maaloul, Sassi, Skhiri

