WORLD CUP 2018: Belgium v Tunisia official lineups
By Robert Nyanja:
349Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 14:18 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
The official line ups for the World Cup Group G match between Belgium and Tunisia are already out.
Belgium are expected to play in yellow today for the first time in a major tournament.
These are the official line ups:
Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Witsel, De Bruyne, R. Lukaku, E. Hazard, Carrasco, Mertens, Meunier, Boyata
Tunisia: B. Mustapha, Ben Youssef S, Meriah, Khaoui, Ben Youssef F, Badri, Khazri, Bronn, Maaloul, Sassi, Skhiri
