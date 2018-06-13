Kylian Mbappe responds to concerns over ankle injury sustained in France training ahead of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe has allayed fears that he's suffered a World Cup injury blow, instead saying that he's "fine" ahead of France's opener against Australia.
Les Bleus - who are among the favourites for the tournament - will take on the Socceroos in Kazan in Saturday, with Mbappe tipped to start in a front three with Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.
But there were fears that the 19-year-old could miss out after he sustained an ankle injury following a heavy challenge from Adil Rami during a training session in Istra.
Mbappe was seen clutching his left ankle and writhing in agony following the challenge from Rami, who immediately showed concern for his teammate.
The teenage forward then left the session with his ankle strapped before heading to hospital.
However, not long after the incident, the former Monaco man took to Twitter to allay any fears from fans.
"I'm fine," he wrote alongside a picture of him on the ground and a worried Rami, "it's just a hit so it doesn't matter but thanks for your posts.
"And let (be nice to) my friend @Rami13officiel (Rami's handle) it was not
