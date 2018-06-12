Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian attire
Two weeks ago, Nike‘s popular Nigerian football kit broke pre-order records with an impressive three million units purchased- though this time it's not their kits that excited football fans but Nigeria's flashy travel outfits for the World Cup.
While the majority of teams have jetted to Russia in their designer suits, Super Eagles’ stunning travel outfits caught the attention of people from all over the world, as it exudes the pomp and swagger that it takes to be a Nigerian.
Players including captain John Obi Mikel were proudly snapped in their traditional knee-length garb with green trim, complete with matching hats and slip-on shoes.
Leicester star Ahmed Musa looked delighted to be leading the World Cup fashion stakes as they prepared to fly to Russia on Monday
They’ve now taken football fashion to another level off the pitch – in a move which drew praises from social media users;
Nigeria’s Super Eagles looking for best dressed accolades on and off the pitch at Russia 2018. pic.twitter.com/DclxYRLXy3 — ???? DaddyMo PhD CEng ???? (@officialdaddymo) June 11, 2018
NIGERIA SUPER EAGLES WILL TRAVEL TO RUSSIA ON MONDAY, FOR THE FIFA WORLD CUP, RUSSIA 2018. WEARING A TRADITIONAL ATTIRE. pic.twitter.com/MQ8tL1i7Mb — JOE AGORUA (@JoeAgorua) June 10, 2018
The Super Eagles are in Group D of the 2018 World Cup together with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.
