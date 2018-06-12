Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian attire

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 08:11 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
The Nigerian World Cup squad pose for a team photo wearing their travel suits for Russia

Two weeks ago, Nike‘s popular Nigerian football kit broke pre-order records with an impressive three million units purchased- though this time it's not their kits that excited football fans but Nigeria's flashy travel outfits for the World Cup.

(Left to right) Michael Ogu, Elderson Echiejile and Odion Ighalo pose for a picture

While the majority of teams have jetted to Russia in their designer suits, Super Eagles’ stunning travel outfits caught the attention of people from all over the world, as it exudes the pomp and swagger that it takes to be a Nigerian. 

Players including captain John Obi Mikel were proudly snapped in their traditional knee-length garb with green trim, complete with matching hats and slip-on shoes.

 

Russia here we come ???????? #Naija

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

Leicester star Ahmed Musa looked delighted to be leading the World Cup fashion stakes as they prepared to fly to Russia on Monday

They’ve now taken football fashion to another level off the pitch – in a move which drew praises from social media users;

Nigeria had already wowed the world with their new Nike kits ahead of the World Cup, with sales exceeding 3 million.

The Super Eagles are in Group D of the 2018 World Cup together with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

