IG Kanja: We'll roll out high-tech security plan ahead of election

Police IG Douglas Kanja at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on April 23, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has said it has an ambitious security modernization plan ahead of next year’s General Election, even as it seeks to strengthen training and expand police infrastructure to ensure a peaceful process.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the service will ensure the General Election is secure and credible.