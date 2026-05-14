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Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty

By Brian Ngugi | May. 14, 2026
French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto at the AFrica forward Le concert at Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

President William Ruto rolled out the red carpet for President Emmanuel Macron this week in Nairobi, hosting a summit that France described as a turning point in its engagement with Africa even as critics questioned whether Kenya’s warm welcome signals “selective solidarity” toward a European nation whose role has been rejected elsewhere. 

The “Africa Forward” summit, the first French-led event held in an English-speaking country, brought Macron to a stage where France’s influence has narrowed sharply following political turmoil and ruptures across parts of West Africa and the Sahel, analysts said.

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