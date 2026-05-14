Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty

President William Ruto rolled out the red carpet for President Emmanuel Macron this week in Nairobi, hosting a summit that France described as a turning point in its engagement with Africa even as critics questioned whether Kenya’s warm welcome signals “selective solidarity” toward a European nation whose role has been rejected elsewhere.
The “Africa Forward” summit, the first French-led event held in an English-speaking country, brought Macron to a stage where France’s influence has narrowed sharply following political turmoil and ruptures across parts of West Africa and the Sahel, analysts said.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…