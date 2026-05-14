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Ruto's mystery call: The tough questions on Gachagua's impeachment process

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 14, 2026
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Gachagua during the case against his impeachment at Milimani Courts. [David Gichuru,Standard]

When High Court Judges sit to determine the cases filed to challenge former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, they will have to wheat whittle chaff to answer emerging tough questions lingering about the whole process.

Critical to the case is the question about Gachagua’s health status during the impeachment in the Senate.

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Dr Dan Gikonyo Rigathi Gachagua Gachagua Impeachment Case Gachagua Impeachment
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