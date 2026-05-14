Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation

The video of French President Emmanuel Macron jogging alongside Kenya’s foremost runner and double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge across Nairobi fascinated many, as did the footage of Macron taking cooking lessons from Dennis Ombachi, the famous self-taught chef.
For a country increasingly facing hostility in parts of Africa, Macron’s Nairobi visit projected an image France desperately wants the continent to see — modern, youthful, culturally connected and comfortably embraced by Africans.
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