Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'irreversible decision to leave Real Madrid'

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Portuguese playmaker Cristiano Ronaldo has made an “irreversible” decision to leave Real Madrid according to Record, a highly-respected newspaper in Portugal.

Ronaldo is said to have suggested this following last month’s Champions League final which his team Real Madrid won.

According to reports, Ronaldo is said to have “various dissatisfactions” with Real - including his wage packet which is said to be lower than Lionel Messi and Neymar’s. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Reports also indicate that Ronaldo believes Real Madrid have not supported him well enough with regards to a potential court case surrounding image rights.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the Real Madrid star's next destination if he leaves Bernabeu.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.