Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'irreversible decision to leave Real Madrid'
Portuguese playmaker Cristiano Ronaldo has made an “irreversible” decision to leave Real Madrid according to Record, a highly-respected newspaper in Portugal.
Ronaldo is said to have suggested this following last month’s Champions League final which his team Real Madrid won.
According to reports, Ronaldo is said to have “various dissatisfactions” with Real - including his wage packet which is said to be lower than Lionel Messi and Neymar’s.
Reports also indicate that Ronaldo believes Real Madrid have not supported him well enough with regards to a potential court case surrounding image rights.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the Real Madrid star's next destination if he leaves Bernabeu.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid
Mesut Ozil facing World Cup injury woe
Gameyetu team arrives in Russia ahead of World Cup opening ceremony
Kenyan referee to miss World Cup after bribery scandal
Meet Janny Sikazwe, first African who could officiate World Cup final
Legalise fan fights and make it sport, urges Russian politician
- Former Premier League star lands lucrative coaching job in ChinaFootball 2 hours ago
- Spurs defender reveals battle with mental health problems and salvaging World Cup dreamWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real MadridFootball 44 minutes ago
- Usain Bolt wears 9.58 shirt on debut for Norwegian side Football 11 hours ago
- Football star tells family to miss World Cup over racism fearsFootball 1 day ago
- Yaya ‘willing’ to play for these three clubs for Shs 100 bob-a-weekGossip & Rumours 1 day ago
- Forbes releases list of World's highest-paid athletesBoxing 1 day ago