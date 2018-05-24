CONFIRMED: Iniesta signs for Japanese club

Iniesta left Barcelona after 22-years at the Catalonia [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has signed a two-year deal with Japanese side Vissel Kobe after he left the Catalans after 22-years stay.

Iniesta will link up with former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski and Brazilian top scorer Wellingtonat at Kobe. Iniesta signs for Vissel Kobe [Photo: Courtesy]

Kobe released a statement after they confirmed Iniesta as their new summer signing.

The statement read: 'Since the beginning of his professional career with FC Barcelona in 2002, Iniesta has not only become one of the top players in the world, he is also renowned for his embodiment of the philosophy and values of the iconic club, with his commitment to teamwork and beautiful play.' Iniesta unveiled as new Kobe player [Photo: Courtesy] Iniesta will wear the number 8 jersey at Kobe [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spaniard took to social media to announce that he is heading to the J-League as he posted for a picture with Japanese club Vissel Kobe’s chairman Hiroshi Mikitani, who is also the CEO of Barcelona sponsor Rakuten.

The post on his twitter account read: ‘Heading to my new home, with my friend.’

Along with the text, he posted emojis including the Japanese flag. Vissel Kobe’s chairman Hiroshi Mikitani with Iniesta during his unveiling [Photo: Courtesy]

The 34-year-old enjoyed a stunning career at the Camp Nou, winning nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, Four Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups.