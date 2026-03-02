×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court stops arrest of medics for allegedly giving patient unregistered drug

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 2, 2026
Dr Jane Njeri Kamau is accused of allegedly administering an unregistered medicinal product to Nancy Muthoni Warutumo without a proper diagnosis, causing her harm. [Courtesy]

The High Court has issued conservatory orders barring detectives from arresting and prosecuting a doctor and a nurse who allegedly administered an unregistered weight-loss drug to a patient, causing her serious harm.

Dr Jane Njeri Kamau and the nurse Vivian Chebet Masai were accused that on March 1, 2025, they allegedly unlawfully administered an unregistered medicinal product, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide 7.5mg), to Nancy Muthoni Warutumo without proper diagnosis, due care or professional diligence, causing her harm.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Weight-Loss Drug Unregistered Drug High Court Petals Dermatology Clinic
.

Latest Stories

Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan
Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan
Real Estate
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
17 mins ago
Insurgent attack in South Sudan leaves 169 dead, including local officials
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
27 mins ago
Parliament asked to enact proposed legislative framework intended to formally recognize, regulate and accredit paralegals in Kenya.
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
The irony of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
The irony of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
By Miriam Achiso 4 hrs ago
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved